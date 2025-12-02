Business NewsMarketsBata Shares Hit Seven Year Low — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

Bata Shares Hit Seven Year Low — Here's Why

A major issue for Bata has been its repeated inability to meet revenue expectations.

02 Dec 2025, 01:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bata shares have&nbsp;fallen 32.85% in the last 12 months and 30% year-to-date. (Photo Source: Bata India)</p></div>
Bata shares have fallen 32.85% in the last 12 months and 30% year-to-date. (Photo Source: Bata India)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The shares of Bata India Ltd. extended its fall for the fifth day and hit a seven-year low on Tuesday. The shares have fallen over 17% since its second quarter results came out in October.

Once known for its dependable brand recall and strong offline presence, Bata now finds itself grappling with changing consumer preferences, a sluggish product refresh cycle and growing competition from trendier and more digitally savvy footwear brands. These factors together have put the company’s outlook under pressure, especially as the broader footwear space shows signs of healthier growth led by its peers.

A major issue for Bata has been its repeated inability to meet revenue expectations. For an extraordinary stretch of sixteen consecutive quarters, the company has missed its topline estimates. The gap has often been meaningful, from 7.2% in the second quarter of this financial year, 4% in quarter ended June, and around 7% in two of the quarters in fiscal 2024.

This persistent shortfall reflects a deeper problem: Bata is losing its edge in a market where customers, especially younger shoppers, are increasingly gravitating towards premium, stylish and more frequently refreshed collections offered by competitors.

The stock’s performance mirrors the company’s operational challenges. Bata shares have fallen 40.53% over the past two years and 44.54% over the past three years, significantly underperforming the broader market and its peers.

ALSO READ

Bata Struggles To Keep Pace: Revenue Misses And Weak Demand Cloud Outlook
Opinion
Bata Struggles To Keep Pace: Revenue Misses And Weak Demand Cloud Outlook
Read More

Bata Share Price Today

The scrip fell as much as 1.33% to Rs 961 apiece on Tuesday the lowest since its listing last year. It pared losses to trade 1.24% lower at Rs 961.90 apiece, as of 1:20 p.m. This compares to a 0.54% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 32.85% in the last 12 months and 30% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 31.79.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, one maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and 13 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,003.55 implies an upside of 4.4%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Shares Weigh
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Shares Weigh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT