Bajaj Auto Q3 Result Review: Brokerages Send 'Mixed Signals' — Check Target Price

Brokerages have come out with mixed views on Bajaj Auto after the Indian automaker reported its December quarter earnings for the ongoing financial year on Friday. The company reported a 10% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q3FY26, largely driven by enhanced sales volume growth.

Jefferies has cut the target price on Bajaj Auto after its Q3 earnings, whereas Morgan Stanley has hiked the target, citing momentum sustaining after the GST rationalisation efforts.

Meanwhile, Citi has retained its 'sell' call while keeping the Rs 8,000 target price unchanged, even offering some positive outlook on the stock despite broadly remaining bearish.

Here is what brokerages are saying on Bajaj Auto heading into Budget Day.

Brokerages On Bajaj Auto

Jefferies on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 9100 from Rs 9200

Inline Dec-Q

Positive on Indian 2W demand and expect 8% industry volume CAGR over FY26-28

Like Bajaj's strong margin performance, but are concerned on market share dip in domestic motorcycles

Citi on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 8000

Q3FY26 Results Broadly In Line; Demand Outlook Buoyant

Focus is on further expanding the Pulsar brand

Positively surprised by mgmt.'s commentary on EVs

Bajaj has broken even at Ebitda level in E2Ws

E3W EBITDA margin is double-digits

This is commendable esp given Bajaj has also been gaining market share in EVs

MS on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Underweight; Hike TP to Rs 8782 from Rs 8137

Q3 – inline quarter

Sustaining momentum after the GST rate cut

Expects double-digit growth in domestic motorcycles in Q4

Introduced seven new interventions in the Pulsar portfolio and expects eight or more over the next four months

No timeline yet for the non-Pulsar brand launch

E2W portfolio is well covered with the launch of Chetak 25

EV revenues are now 25% of domestic revenues

Commodity headwind could be 50 bps in Q4

Bajaj has passed on half of this through pricing; the currency tailwind will also offset

