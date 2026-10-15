Ramayana Trailer 2 Out In Hindi, English: Yash's Ravana Declares War As Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Rises

Ramayana returns with a closer look at its world, bringing the battle between Rama and Ravana into focus.

Ramayana Second Trailer Released

The second trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been released in English and Hindi. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. While both versions highlight the scale of the mythological epic, the Hindi version includes additional dialogue about Ravana's powers and Rama's identity.

The English version opens with a voiceover describing a time when men walked among gods and darkness began to rise. Yash's Ravana is presented as a powerful ruler whose ambitions extend beyond Lanka. He declares, “Before me, every head will bow.”

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Yash's Ravana Challenges The Gods

A major sequence shows Ravana confronting Indra, played by Kunal Kapoor. Indra is seen riding Airavata when Ravana attacks and knocks the divine elephant to the ground. The scene establishes Ravana as a powerful figure willing to challenge the gods.

The Hindi version further explores his ambitions, with Ravana declaring that he wants to rule all three realms — Dev Lok, Prithvi Lok and Paatal Lok. It also reveals that he received his powers through a vardaan from Vishnu.

Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Takes On Ravana

The two versions offer different introductions to Rama. In the English version, a voiceover describes him as “Not a God, but a man — Rama,” presenting him as humanity's hope. The Hindi version, meanwhile, identifies him as the reincarnation of Vishnu.

Rama's resolve to stop Ravana is also highlighted through different dialogues. He says, “If I don't stop him, the world will fall,” and adds that if killing Ravana is his destiny, he will do so.

The Hindi version adds that all three realms will witness Ravana's death. Rama also vows that wherever Lanka may be, he will find it.

The footage features several large-scale action sequences, including Rama battling a giant creature in a forest with his bow and arrows.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the ancient Indian epic. The first part follows Rama's exile from Ayodhya and his journey after Sita is kidnapped.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Namit Malhotra is producing the film, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Ramayana: Part One will release internationally on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including premium formats such as IMAX.

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