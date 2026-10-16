Prahaar X Reviews: From 'Masterclass Performance' To 'Strictly Average', Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam arrived in theatres on October 16, bringing the public prosecutor's high-profile cases to the big screen.
The courtroom drama has sparked varied reactions on X, with viewers weighing in on the performances, gripping sequences and portrayal of real-life events. Here's what netizens are saying about the film.
Prahaar X Reviews
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Netizens are calling Prahaar a “gripping courtroom drama,” praising Rajkummar Rao's “masterclass performance” and Lalit Prabhakar for outshining the lead actor. Viewers also lauded the intense courtroom scenes, powerful background score and strong supporting cast.
Mann Prahaar movie 🥵🔥 Can we say Rajkummar Rao has absolutely nailed his role but Lalit Prabhakar has OUTSHINED him?🫡 I'm sure this movie is going to be one of the biggest hits 🔥🔥 Not a single weak character in sight! 🫡🫡 https://t.co/5NrEktAHTY— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) October 16, 2026
Wowww… #Prahaar! What a film! 👏🔥 I was completely engrossed, watching the masterclass performance by our dear @RajkummarRao. Take a bow, bro! 🙌 A must-watch for every Indian to understand the truth that unfolded in the courtroom. Powerful, gripping and truly impactful cinema! 🇮🇳— hemanshu mistry (@_hemanshu_) October 16, 2026
BHAI THAT FIRST HALF OF #Prahaar 😭🔥 I was NOT ready for Rajkummar Rao to be this good as Ujjwal Nikam. The dialogue delivery is just 🤌🏻🤌🏻 https://t.co/TZJehv818r— Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) October 16, 2026
In an era dominated by over-hyped, big-budget misfires comes, #Prahaar, a gripping courtroom drama on Ujjwal Nikam and his relentless efforts to bring Kasab to justice. If you are into good, meaningful, and thought-provoking cinema, don't miss this one. What makes the film work so exceptionally well is its refusal to turn a grim chapter of history into sensationalized drama. Instead, it invites you into the quiet, grueling mechanics of the legal system, the meticulous assembly of truth. Rajkummar Rao's performance in the courtroom is a masterclass. He plays Nikam with a measured intensity and sharp authority. It's a reminder of just how formidable he is when handed a character grounded in real-world complexity. Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi, and the actor playing Kasab have performed exceptionally well too. Kudos to the director for taking on such a difficult subject and doing complete justice by creating a mature, deeply moving, and thoroughly engaging piece of cinema that respects its audience's intelligence. Highly recommended for a reflective theatrical watch this weekend.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 16, 2026
BHAI THAT FIRST HALF OF #Prahaar 😭🔥 I was NOT ready for Rajkummar Rao to be this good as Ujjwal Nikam. The dialogue delivery is just 🤌🏻🤌🏻 https://t.co/TZJehv818r— Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) October 16, 2026
#Prahaar is EXCEPTIONAL & ENTHRALLING! 🔥 Rate - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Brilliant performances, gripping drama, goosebumps & a powerful BGM! The 26/11 courtroom episodes are a must-watch. #RajkummarRao is phenomenal! One of the best films of 2026 https://t.co/ZLMUUHYdRh— Box Office Guruu (@bolindiapol) October 16, 2026
Prahaar is an absolute winner! Rajkummar Rao delivers a phenomenal performance in this gripping courtroom drama 🔥 The entire cast brings its A-game, while the intense courtroom sequences keep you hooked throughout. Rajkummar Rao's voice modulation does justice to Ujjwal Nikam, who fought the case against Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 attacks. Lalit also comes as a surprise package! @NewsAlgebraIND— Aravinda reddy (@arareddye) October 16, 2026
Taran Adarsh rated Prahaar four stars, praising its writing, performances and direction. He appreciated Rajkummar Rao and Lalit Prabhakar performances, calling the film a “must-watch.”
#OneWordReview... #Prahaar: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some stories MUST be told – this is one of those... Gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core... Brilliant writing, powerhouse performances, razor-sharp courtroom sequences. #PrahaarReview We have read the news reports... We have watched the news bulletins... We have followed the developments surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks... But what makes #Prahaar a compelling cinematic experience is its gripping portrayal of what unfolded *inside the courtroom*, how the prosecution pieced together the evidence, and above all, how #UjjwalNikam fought to bring the perpetrator to justice. Director #AvinashArun deserves the highest praise... His command over the material, the performances, and the drama is remarkable... The tension, arguments and counter-arguments, along with the sensitive father-son relationship, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, making those 2 hours and 20 minutes thoroughly engaging... The taut screenwriting is one of the biggest strengths of #Prahaar. The recreation of Kasab's barbaric attack at CST, where innocent people were killed and wounded, is chilling and evokes a range of emotions – anger, grief, helplessness, heartbreak, and profound sadness. A few unforgettable moments in the narrative also deserve a special mention [without spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence where Ujjwal Nikam dismantles Kasab's claim of being a juvenile ⭐ The powerful pre-interval block ⭐ The post-interval sequence in which a young girl testifies against Kasab, reliving the horrors of that fateful night ⭐ The finale Brilliant writing. Brilliant acting. Brilliant execution. #RajkummarRao is exceptional as #UjjwalNikam... Powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp, he brings immense conviction and intensity to the role... Yet another remarkable performance from an actor who is, without doubt, among the finest talents in the business. #LalitPrabhakar as Kasab is outstanding... Unsettling and controlled, he avoids unnecessary histrionics, delivering a portrayal that leaves a lasting impression. #WamiqaGabbi makes her presence count in a narrative dominated by intense legal proceedings... #JaideepAhlawat is flawless, as always, lending weight and authority to the drama. #SikandarKher is fantastic... His courtroom sequences, as well as the scene with his family in a restaurant, are splendid... #AshishVidyarthi is top notch, bringing immense credibility and authenticity to his part. #RitwikSahore makes a strong impression despite sharing screen space with several stalwarts... #AjinkyaDeo leaves a mark. A special word of appreciation for child actor #DiorRanjuVarghese, who delivers a stunning performance in a crucial courtroom sequence soon after the interval. There's no scope for songs here, and one doesn't miss them either... The background score is what matters, and it is a major plus, enhancing the tension and emotional impact at crucial junctures. Final word? A must-watch experience!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2026
Despite a wave of positive reviews, Prahaar also faced criticism for its sluggish pacing, inconsistent screenplay and lack of emotional depth. Some viewers found Rajkummar Rao's performance uneven, describing the film as a “strictly average” effort that fails to do justice to its compelling subject.
🎬 PRAHAAR: THE UNTTOLD STORY OF UJJWAL NIKAM ⭐ Rating: 2/5 A powerful story of justice that deserved a more compelling cinematic execution. 🎥 While Rajkummar Rao delivers a sincere performance as Ujjwal Nikam, the film struggles to maintain a consistently gripping narrative https://t.co/6AvZD5VRlv— bolly window (@BollyWindow) October 16, 2026
#PrahaarReview :- STRICTLY AVERAGE ! Rating :- ⭐️⭐️ #Prahaar has been watched yesterday and its quite an AVERAGE ATTEMPT on 26/11 as makers failed to show the required IMPACT that was needed for a Ujjwal Nikam's BIOPIC. Plus it constantly BORES you every 10 mins, so boring that it will test your patience. The 1st half of the Film takes time to set up, there are some SOLID BLOCKS, specially the pre-interval scene, but that is all that you may see in the 1st half. Plus in the 2nd half, just after the Interval and the climax are good, rest all the shots are pretty average. It could have been better if the runtime had been less, at least the impact would have been more than this. Not many will agree here, but you need to watch it to understand. Just like #Srikanth, I didn't even like the ACTING of #RajKummarRao, as he is irritating and his accent irritates you. So @RajkummarRao is just about average. Plus his Box-Office pull is so negligible, I wonder how he is getting films.. #WamiqaGabbi's role was good for nothing as she doesn't have anything to do👎🏻 The Direction & Screenplay are average or decent, they definitely tried hard and it is visible in many sequences which really stand out.. like there are Three scenes, but are these three scenes enough for a good movie? Nah ..not at all !! Overall, it's a STRICTLY AVERAGE FILM and kinda OTT TYPE FILM that you should avoid in Cinema halls and wait for the OTT to give it a try. Save your money and thank me later🙏🏻 @iWamiqaGabbi @JaideepAhlawat— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 16, 2026
#Prahaar - BORING Prahaar had the potential to deliver a gripping courtroom drama based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the role of #UjjwalNikam, but the final result falls short of expectations. The biggest problem is its screenplay. The narrative lacks pace, the investigation and legal proceedings needed greater depth, and the emotional stakes never reach the level this story deserved. #RajkummarRao is decent but his portrayal lacks consistency. The accent feels uneven, making it difficult to fully connect with the character. There are moments of promise, but the performance never comes together convincingly. #WamiqaGabbi is another disappointment in terms of screen presence, largely because her character is poorly developed and has little substance to contribute. Ultimately, Prahaar has a compelling subject but the execution is poor. The direction is very average. And honestly, even the 4-star reviews may not be able to save this film. Given the questionable credibility of some reviewers, these ratings are unlikely to change what audiences actually feel about the film. VERDICT: A PROMISING SUBJECT LET DOWN BY WEAK EXECUTION. I was expecting a good film from @MaddockFilms @RajkummarRao— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) October 16, 2026
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More About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a legal drama that explores Ujjwal Nikam's work as a public prosecutor, revisiting major cases linked to the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.
Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.
Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.
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