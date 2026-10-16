Prahaar X Reviews: From 'Masterclass Performance' To 'Strictly Average', Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam arrived in theatres on October 16, bringing the public prosecutor's high-profile cases to the big screen.

The courtroom drama has sparked varied reactions on X, with viewers weighing in on the performances, gripping sequences and portrayal of real-life events. Here's what netizens are saying about the film.

Prahaar X Reviews

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Netizens are calling Prahaar a “gripping courtroom drama,” praising Rajkummar Rao's “masterclass performance” and Lalit Prabhakar for outshining the lead actor. Viewers also lauded the intense courtroom scenes, powerful background score and strong supporting cast.

Taran Adarsh rated Prahaar four stars, praising its writing, performances and direction. He appreciated Rajkummar Rao and Lalit Prabhakar performances, calling the film a “must-watch.”

Despite a wave of positive reviews, Prahaar also faced criticism for its sluggish pacing, inconsistent screenplay and lack of emotional depth. Some viewers found Rajkummar Rao's performance uneven, describing the film as a “strictly average” effort that fails to do justice to its compelling subject.

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More About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a legal drama that explores Ujjwal Nikam's work as a public prosecutor, revisiting major cases linked to the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

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