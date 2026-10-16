Rs 125 Crore On Day 1: 'Jailer 2' Earns Big; Check Region-Wise Earnings Of Rajinikanth's Film

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 opened in theatres on Thursday after weeks of anticipation and strong advance bookings. Rajinikanth's star power, the film's ensemble cast and positive early reviews have raised expectations for the sequel. The weekend audience turnout will be key to seeing whether the film can maintain its strong box office performance.

Here's a look at its Day 1 collection and region-wise performance.

Box Office Collection Day 1

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Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day. Its India gross stood at Rs 70.25 crore, while overseas collections reached Rs 55 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 125.25 crore.

The film had 16,599 shows across India, with an overall theatre occupancy of 55.4%.

Region-Wise Earnings

Tamil Nadu contributed the highest share of the film's India gross collection, earning Rs 24 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with Karnataka, collected Rs 14.50 crore each. Kerala contributed Rs 12.50 crore, while the rest of India added Rs 4.75 crore. The total India gross collection stood at Rs 70.25 crore on Day 1.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Jailer 2 saw strong audience turnout across several cities, with Coimbatore recording 91.3% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 90.8% and Pondicherry at 90.3%. Night shows attracted more viewers, with occupancy reaching 97% in Chennai and Coimbatore and 96% in Kochi. Bengaluru also saw a sharp rise, with occupancy increasing from 52% in the morning to 94% at night.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version led with Rs 43.35 crore net, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 12.50 crore. The Hindi version collected Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada version earned Rs 35 lakh. Overall, Jailer 2 collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day.

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About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life takes a turn when a new threat from the criminal underworld forces him back into action to protect his family and legacy.

The film continues the story of the 2023 hit and sees Tiger face a new set of challenges. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

The action sequel arrived in cinemas on October 15, 2026, with a U/A 16+ certificate and a runtime of approximately 165 minutes.

With the weekend approaching, Jailer 2 could see a rise in audience turnout, while the festive season may further boost theatre footfalls and help the film maintain its box office momentum.

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