Mahesh Tinaikar Cause Of Death: Indus Creed Guitarist Dies At 63; Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani Pay Tribute

Indian rock guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar, a founding member of Indus Creed, died in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 63. He had been facing health issues for several years and reportedly complained of stomach pain about two weeks before his death. Tinaikar died following a heart attack, according to ANI.

His funeral will be held on Friday at Mumbai's Banganga crematorium.

Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Dadlani And Others Pay Tribute

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His death has prompted tributes from several members of the music industry, including Farhan Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani, who remembered his contribution to Indian rock music.

Farhan Akhtar shared a black-and-white photograph of the guitarist performing on Instagram Stories. The actor, filmmaker and musician wrote, "RIP brother #maheshtinaikar."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also expressed his sadness over the loss on his Instagram post. "I feel like I've been kicked hard in the chest," he wrote on Instagram.

He called Mahesh Tinaikar a "true LEGEND" and an "inspiring and pioneering musician" who helped shape Indian rock music. Dadlani also recalled performing with Indus Creed and offered condolences to Tinaikar's family, bandmates and friends.

Remo Fernandes expressed shock over losing his old friend, while Brian D'Souza remembered him as a "Rock 'N' Roll Renegade" who helped shape Indian rock music.

Guitarists Prasanna and Adil Manuel also paid tribute to the late musician.

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Mahesh Tinaikar's Contribution To Indian Rock

Tinaikar began his musical journey as a founding member of Rock Machine, which was formed in 1984. He played lead guitar for the band and developed his interest in rock music by listening to international groups such as Deep Purple, The Who and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Rock Machine released its debut album, Rock 'n' Roll Renegade, in 1988. The album featured popular tracks like 'Top of the Rock' and 'The Enemy Within', followed by 'Pretty Child' in their 1990 album The Second Coming.

The group later changed its name to Indus Creed and released a self-titled album in 1995, featuring tracks such as 'Trapped' and 'Sleep'. Along with Delhi-based band Parikrama, Indus Creed became a major name in India's rock scene during the 1990s.

After Indus Creed went on a break in 1997, Tinaikar continued his musical journey by working with artists like singer Gary Lawyer. Tinaikar later joined vocalist Uday Benegal's acoustic project Whirling Kalapas. Their collaboration eventually led to Indus Creed reuniting around 2009-2010, with keyboardist Zubin Balaporia, bassist Rushad Mistry and drummer Jai Row Kavi

The band released Evolve in 2012, its first full-length album in 17 years. It continued performing at major events, including opening for Santana in Bengaluru and British rock band Def Leppard at Mumbai's Jio World Garden in March 2026.

Tinaikar helped bring original Indian rock music to a wider audience. His music and influence continue to inspire musicians and fans across the country.

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