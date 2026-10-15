Koffee With Karan: Salman Khan Once Refused To Shoot With Karisma Kapoor Over Her Outfit

The curtains are up. The coffee is brewing. Koffee With Karan is back for one last round of celebrity confessions. And who better to kick off the final season than Salman Khan? As the show prepares to bid goodbye after 22 years, its first guest brought a generous dose of nostalgia, laughter and some filmi drama.

The superstar, who has appeared on the iconic couch only twice before, returned to open up about everything from his desire to have children and his journey in the film industry to health issues, online trolling, paparazzi culture and everything in between.

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Amid the candid revelations, the episode also served up a generous dose of nostalgia. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar found himself competing against none other than Salman Khan, with Karisma Kapoor stepping in as the host.

With Salman and Karisma sharing a 36-year friendship and having delivered several hits together, the conversation soon took a trip down memory lane.

Recalling an incident from the sets of their 2000 film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Karisma revealed that Salman had once objected to her outfit during the shoot of the song 'Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai'.

The actress recalled being excited about her look, only for Salman to refuse to shoot until she changed.

“I had to go and complain to David Dhawan that SK is not letting me wear this outfit. Please tell him,” Karisma recalled.

Salman, however, had his reasons. He said the short, sheer skirt kept riding up during the dance sequence, so he repeatedly asked Karisma to adjust it between takes.

Karisma also admitted that Salman was always protective of her, offering a glimpse into their enduring friendship.

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Salman and Karisma have given several hits, including Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Biwi No. 1 (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000) and Chal Mere Bhai (2000).

Up next, Salman Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi.

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