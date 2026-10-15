Jailer 2 Release: Chennai Company Gives Employees A Holiday And Free Movie Tickets

A Chennai-based company, Landster Projects Private Limited, reportedly declared a holiday for its employees and arranged free movie tickets for them ahead of the release of superstar Rajnikanth's Jailer 2.

The reported gesture comes as anticipation builds for the sequel to Rajnikanth's 2023 film Jailer. The production house Sun Pictures confirmed the release date of the movie to be on Thursday, October 15.

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According to a social media post by NewsTamil 24x7 reporting the gesture by the company located in Ekkaduthangal, employees have been given time off to watch the film. However, the post does not establish how many employees are covered by the reported arrangement, how many tickets have been booked or whether the holiday applies to every single employee.

Sun Pictures reaffirmed on September 2 that Jailer 2 would arrive in theatres on October 15, dismissing the rumours that the release could be postponed, India Today reported. The production house had made the initial announcement about the release of the film in July.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Rajnikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

The sequel also features actors including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film has opened amid huge fan excitement and now faces high expectations as fans wait to see if Rajinikanth's latest movie can repeat the box-office success of its predecessor.

A similar workplace incident was reported around the release of the first Jailer in August 2023. Salem Survey Group had reportedly announced a holiday for its 780 employees so they could watch the film's first day show.

It was also reported that the employees could claim reimbursement for their movie tickets by submitting receipts, as explained by the company's HR head and chief technology officer, Dinesh Kumar, making the incident very similar to the one reported for the sequel.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

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