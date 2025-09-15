Business NewsLaw & PolicyWoman Driver Of BMW That Killed Finance Ministry Official Taken Into Police Custody
Woman Driver Of BMW That Killed Finance Ministry Official Taken Into Police Custody

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in the matter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281

15 Sep 2025, 02:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The woman was also injured in the incident (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The woman was also injured in the incident (Image: NDTV Profit)
The woman who allegedly drove the BMW car that hit a motorcycle here, killing a senior finance ministry official, has been taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, police said.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the luxury car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

After her discharge, she was taken into custody for further questioning and legal proceedings, said a police officer.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide in the matter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

The luxury car and the two-wheeler involved in the collision have been seized, and forensic examination of the accident site has been conducted, police added.

