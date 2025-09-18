US Embassy In New Delhi Revokes Visas Of Corporate Leaders For Trafficking Fentanyl

The US Embassy said that these actions are taken pursuant to section 221(i), section 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States.

The embassy is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas.

"The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States," affirmed Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews.