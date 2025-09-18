US Embassy In New Delhi Revokes Visas Of Corporate Leaders For Trafficking Fentanyl
The US Consulate said that stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of their top priorities.
The US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business executives and corporate leadership based on involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors.
However, the US embassy did not divulge the identity of the business leaders whose visas were revoked in view of the allegations. Fentanyl is an opioid drug, like morphine or heroin.
The US Embassy said that these actions are taken pursuant to section 221(i), section 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States.
The embassy is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas.
"The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States," affirmed Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews.
The US Consulate said that stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of their top priorities. They thanked their counterparts in the Indian government for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. "Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs," said the US Consulate
US Crackdown On Fentanyl
In March, a US intelligence report had named India and China as "sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers” and the primary source country for illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill pressing equipment.
According to the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids remain the most lethal drugs trafficked into the United States, causing more than 52,000 US deaths in 12 months ending in October 2024.
Fentanyl is a potent opioid drug that is blamed for widespread drug addiction in the US. The Trump administration has initiated a crackdown on illegal import of fentanyl and also linked it with tariffs adjustments in case of some countries.
Cartels are largely responsible for the more than 52,000 US deaths from synthetic opioids in the 12 months ending in October 2024 and helped facilitate the nearly three million illegal migrant arrivals in 2024, straining resources and putting US communities at risk, the report pointed out.