NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicySupreme Court Elevates 39 Lawyers, Including Bansuri Swaraj, To Senior Advocate Rank
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Elevates 39 Lawyers, Including Bansuri Swaraj, To Senior Advocate Rank

10 of the designated senior advocates are women.

14 Aug 2024, 09:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lawyers inside the Supreme Court complex in New Delhi. (Source: Supreme Court of India website)</p></div>
Lawyers inside the Supreme Court complex in New Delhi. (Source: Supreme Court of India website)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday designated 39 lawyers and advocates-on-record, including Bansuri Swaraj, as senior advocates.

In a full court meeting, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and the judges of the top court designated them as senior advocates, 10 of them women, with effect from Aug. 14, 2024.

Apart from Swaraj, Nalin Kohli, Abhimanyu Bhandari, Anindita Pujari, Shadan Farasat, Aparna Bhat, Parameshwar K, Rishi Malhotra, Ashok Panigrahi, Gaurav Sharma are among the lawyers, who have been designated as senior advocates.

The apex court had on Jan. 19 designated 56 lawyers as senior advocates.

According to the rules framed by the Supreme Court under Article 145 of the Constitution, only advocates designated as advocate-on-record can file cases in the apex court, which conducts AoR examinations twice a year.

ALSO READ

Byju's Insolvency: Supreme Court Stays Appellate Tribunal Order That Approved BCCI Settlement

Opinion
Byju's Insolvency: Supreme Court Stays Appellate Tribunal Order That Approved BCCI Settlement
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT