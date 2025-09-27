Mumbai Police Books Marcellus Investment Managers CFO For Embezzling Rs 1.18 Crore

The Mumbai police booked Pankaj Gupta, the chief financial officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., on Thursday for allegedly syphoning Rs 1.18 crore from the firm through multiple unauthorised transactions, according to reports.

Gupta, 41, was hired by Andheri East-based Marcellus Investment in 2022 for the position of CFO. The accused had access to the company's corporate credit cards since he was entrusted with and accountable for managing the company's financial transactions, HT reported, citing the police.

In his complaint, Parimal Deuskar, chief legal advisor of the company, wrote, "During a routine check, the firm’s accounts team noticed some suspicious transactions made by him between December 2024 to July 2025."

The matter was escalated to the company's director Sudhanshu Nahata. After Nahata confronted him, Gupta reportedly confessed to transferring company funds to his personal bank accounts and using corporate credit cards for personal expenses, as per the report.

Following this, Deuskar registered a complaint with the MIDC police. A case has been filed against Gupta for cheating and criminal breach of trust under sections 316(4) & 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or BNS.

Marcellus Investment Managers is an investment firm at MIDC, Andheri East, and employs 100 staff members.