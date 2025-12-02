Wakefit Sets Price Band, IPO To Open On Dec 8 — Check Details

Wakefit Innovations Ltd. on Tuesday announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering. The IPO will open for subscription on Dec. 8 and close on Dec. 10.

Price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 185 - Rs 195 per share, according to an advertisement.

The company's maiden public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 377.1 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.67 crore shares by the selling shareholders.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 93.64 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda are the promoters of the company offloading shares. The other shareholders that will sell shares as part of the OFS are Nitika Goel, Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest S.A., Sai Global India Fund I, Investcorp Growth Equity Fund, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Paramark KB Fund I.

Axis Capital Ltd., IIFL Capital Ltd. and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.