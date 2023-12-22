Mufti Menswear IPO Allotment Today: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Allotment Status Online
Mufti Menswear's shares were in high demand, with people wanting them 51.85 times more than available, indicating strong interest in the company.
Popular clothing brand Mufti Menswear recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on December 21 The response from investors during the three-day subscription window has been remarkable, with the total subscription reaching 51.85 times the offered shares. Institutional investors showed significant interest, subscribing 104.95 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 55.52 times and 19.94 times, respectively. The IPO, valued at Rs 550 crore, comprises an offer for sale of 1.96 crore shares.
The allotment of shares for Credo Brands Marketing Limited, the parent brand,will be finalised on Friday, December 22.
Investors can check Mufti Menswear IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for IPO, Link Intikme Pvt Ltd. and on the official BSE website.
How To Check Mufti Menswear IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Credo Brands Marketing Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Mufti Menswear IPO Allotment Status on the BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Credo Brands Marketing Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Mufti Menswear IPO Listing Date
The shares of Credo Brands Marketing Limited will be listed on Wednesday, December 27.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Mufti Menswear IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 19
IPO Close Date: December 21
Basis of Allotment: December 22
Initiation of Refunds: December 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 26
Listing Date: December 27
Mufti Menswear IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 19,634,960 shares
Face Value: Rs 2 per share
Offer for Sale Size: 19,634,960 shares
Shares for Offer for Sale: 19,634,960 shares
Price Band: Rs 266 to Rs 280 per share
Lot Size: 53 Shares