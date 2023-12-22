Mufti Menswear IPO Allotment Today: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Allotment Status Online

Popular clothing brand Mufti Menswear recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on December 21 The response from investors during the three-day subscription window has been remarkable, with the total subscription reaching 51.85 times the offered shares. Institutional investors showed significant interest, subscribing 104.95 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 55.52 times and 19.94 times, respectively. The IPO, valued at Rs 550 crore, comprises an offer for sale of 1.96 crore shares.

The allotment of shares for Credo Brands Marketing Limited, the parent brand,will be finalised on Friday, December 22.