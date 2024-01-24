EPACK Durable IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status

NDTV ProfitIPOsEPACK Durable IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for EPACK Durable IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 25.

24 Jan 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Source: Freepik

EPACK Durable, an innovative packaging solutions company, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on January 24, 2024. The total subscription on the last day reached 16.37 times the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 25.50 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 28.10 times. Retail investors actively participated with a subscription of 6.29 times.

The IPO, valued at Rs 640.1 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1.74 crore shares amounting to Rs 400.00 crores and an offer for sale of 1.04 crore shares worth Rs 240.05 crores. The IPO price band was set at Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share, and the minimum lot size for retail investors was 65 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,950.

EPACK Durable IPO Allotment Date

The allotment for the EPACK Durable IPO is expected to be finalsed on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Investors can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the official BSE website.

EPACK Durable IPO Subscription Details 

Subscription Day 3:

  • Total Subscription: 16.37 times

  • Institutional investors: 25.50 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 28.10 times

  • Retail investors: 6.29 times

Subscription Day 2:

  • Total Subscription: 3.68 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.17 times of 17%

  • Non-institutional investors: 7.90 times

  • Retail investors: 3.81 times

Subscription Day 1:

  • Total Subscription: 0.77 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.1

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.82 times, or 82%

  • Retail investors: 1.17 times

EPACK Durable IPO Listing Date

EPACK Durable IPO will be listed on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

EPACK Durable IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 25, 2024

  • Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 29, 2024

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 29, 2024

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

EPACK Durable IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: aggregating up to Rs 640.1 crore

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Price band: Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share

  • Lot size: 65 Shares

About EPACK Durable Limited 

EPACK Durable Limited started its journey in 2019 and specialises in making room air conditioners (RAC). Beyond that, they produce key components like sheet metal parts, injection moulded parts, cross-flow fans, and PCBA components, all crucial for RAC production. Expanding their horizons, the company has ventured into the small domestic appliance (SDA) market, focusing on induction hobs, blenders, and water dispensers. With five production facilities in Dehradun and Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, their annual production capacity includes a substantial number of indoor and outdoor units, water dispensers, induction hobs, and mixers. As of March 31, 2023, the company employed 734 full-time staff, including engineers, university graduates, and diploma students.

