EPACK Durable IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status

EPACK Durable, an innovative packaging solutions company, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on January 24, 2024. The total subscription on the last day reached 16.37 times the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 25.50 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 28.10 times. Retail investors actively participated with a subscription of 6.29 times.

The IPO, valued at Rs 640.1 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1.74 crore shares amounting to Rs 400.00 crores and an offer for sale of 1.04 crore shares worth Rs 240.05 crores. The IPO price band was set at Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share, and the minimum lot size for retail investors was 65 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,950.