EPACK Durable IPO Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for EPACK Durable IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 25.
EPACK Durable, an innovative packaging solutions company, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on January 24, 2024. The total subscription on the last day reached 16.37 times the offered shares. Institutional investors subscribed 25.50 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 28.10 times. Retail investors actively participated with a subscription of 6.29 times.
The IPO, valued at Rs 640.1 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1.74 crore shares amounting to Rs 400.00 crores and an offer for sale of 1.04 crore shares worth Rs 240.05 crores. The IPO price band was set at Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share, and the minimum lot size for retail investors was 65 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,950.
EPACK Durable IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the EPACK Durable IPO is expected to be finalsed on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Investors can check the EPACK Durable IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the official BSE website.
EPACK Durable IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 16.37 times
Institutional investors: 25.50 times
Non-institutional investors: 28.10 times
Retail investors: 6.29 times
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 3.68 times
Institutional investors: 0.17 times of 17%
Non-institutional investors: 7.90 times
Retail investors: 3.81 times
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 0.77 times
Institutional investors: 0.1
Non-institutional investors: 0.82 times, or 82%
Retail investors: 1.17 times
EPACK Durable IPO Listing Date
EPACK Durable IPO will be listed on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
EPACK Durable IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 29, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 29, 2024
Listing Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
EPACK Durable IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: aggregating up to Rs 640.1 crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share
Lot size: 65 Shares
About EPACK Durable Limited
EPACK Durable Limited started its journey in 2019 and specialises in making room air conditioners (RAC). Beyond that, they produce key components like sheet metal parts, injection moulded parts, cross-flow fans, and PCBA components, all crucial for RAC production. Expanding their horizons, the company has ventured into the small domestic appliance (SDA) market, focusing on induction hobs, blenders, and water dispensers. With five production facilities in Dehradun and Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, their annual production capacity includes a substantial number of indoor and outdoor units, water dispensers, induction hobs, and mixers. As of March 31, 2023, the company employed 734 full-time staff, including engineers, university graduates, and diploma students.