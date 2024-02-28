Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Bharat Highways InvIT launched its initial public offering on Wednesday.

The price band is set at Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share. The 2,500-crore IPO is a completely fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 826 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the issue.

Allocation in all categories, except the anchor investor portion, will be made on a proportionate basis. In case of under-subscription in any category, the unsubscribed portion in either category may be allotted to investors in the other category at the discretion of the investment manager, in consultation with the lead managers and the designated stock exchange.