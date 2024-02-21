Bharat Highways InvIT IPO Opens Feb. 28

Bharat Highways InvIT, backed by Aadharshila Infratech Pvt., will hit the primary market on Feb. 28 and offer units worth Rs 2,500 crore to investors.

The initial public offering will close on March 1 and units will be allotted to eligible unitholders on March 7, according to offer documents filed with market regulator SEBI. The price band and the minimum bid size will be announced two working days prior to the IPO opening.

An infrastructure investment trust is a type of investment similar to a mutual fund that enables the direct investment of money from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects to earn a small portion of the income as a return.

The InvIT is designed as a tiered structure with a sponsor setting up the InvIT, which in turn invests in the eligible infrastructure projects—either directly or via special purpose vehicles.