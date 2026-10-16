Who Is Sudhakar Dalela? The New Indian Ambassador To Nepal

The Centre has appointed senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as India's next ambassador to Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on October 16, 2026. Dalela currently serves as Secretary (Economic Relations) in the ministry.

He will replace Naveen Srivastava as India's envoy in Kathmandu and assume charge once Nepal grants its formal consent to the appointment.

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A member of the 1993 IFS batch, Dalela took charge as Secretary (Economic Relations) on September 1, 2025. His responsibilities include steering India's economic diplomacy, managing development cooperation, strengthening ties with African nations and coordinating engagement on multilateral economic issues.

His portfolio also covers emerging strategic technologies, while he represents India as Sherpa in the BRICS, IBSA and I2U2 groupings.

Experience In Nepal, Bhutan And Trade Diplomacy

Dalela has extensive experience in India's neighbourhood diplomacy, having worked on Nepal and Bhutan affairs in the MEA's North Division. He held the post of Director (North) in 2006-07 before returning to the division as Joint Secretary between 2016 and 2019.

Dalela represented India as Ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025, gaining first-hand experience in handling diplomatic relations in the Himalayan neighbourhood.

His professional background also spans trade policy and negotiations at multilateral forums.

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He served as Director (Trade Policy) in the Department of Commerce and held two postings at India's mission to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, including as Deputy Permanent Representative from 2014 to 2016.

Dalela has also served in Tel Aviv, Brasília, Chicago, Dhaka, Geneva, Thimphu and Washington, D.C.

His assignments included India's Consul General in Chicago and Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington.

From 2009 to 2011, he worked as a director in the Prime Minister's Office, handling India's engagement with South Asia, East Asia, the Indo-Pacific, the Gulf, the Middle East and Africa.

Why His Appointment Matters

Dalela's appointment comes as India and Nepal continue to focus on trade, cross-border connectivity, energy cooperation and regional security.

His experience in economic diplomacy and neighbourhood affairs could prove valuable in advancing bilateral cooperation.

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