Singapore AQI Is Worse Than Delhi, Mumbai: Here's What's Happening

Singapore is facing a rise in air pollution as smoke from fires in Indonesia spreads across Southeast Asia. The pollution has raised health concerns across Southeast Asia, with the haze leading to school closures and an increase in respiratory problems.

Singapore AQI Compared With Delhi And Mumbai

On October 16, Singapore recorded an AQI of 179, higher than Delhi's 106 and Mumbai's 159. This means Singapore had poorer air quality than the two Indian cities, which are often associated with high pollution levels.

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PM2.5 and PM10 are tiny particles in the air that can enter the lungs and cause breathing problems when their levels are high. Singapore recorded PM2.5 levels of 111 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels of 170 micrograms per cubic metre. In comparison, Delhi recorded PM2.5 at 37 and PM10 at 106, while Mumbai reported PM2.5 at 71 and PM10 at 84 micrograms per cubic metre.

Singapore had higher levels of both pollutants than Delhi and Mumbai, raising concerns about the health risks of breathing polluted air.

What Is Behind Singapore's Toxic Smoke?

Fires that have been burning in Indonesia for months are sending smoke across Southeast Asia. Indonesia's forestry ministry said four people died while battling a fire at Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java, while two others suffered serious burns and are undergoing treatment.

Authorities also reported 615 fire hotspots across six priority provinces. These are areas where satellites detect unusually high temperatures, which could indicate fires or other sources of intense heat.

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Singapore Plans Action Against Companies

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has warned that companies linked to the fires causing the toxic haze could face legal action. “Where warranted, we will take action under Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, and also explore joint action with other countries,” he said.

He said Singapore could not control the weather, wind or activities beyond its borders. However, the government would do everything possible to protect its people and work with neighbouring countries to tackle the causes of the pollution.

The law, introduced in 2014, allows Singapore to act against companies whose overseas operations cause air pollution. However, holding them responsible is difficult, as investigations depend on cooperation from other countries. Investigations into four Indonesian companies over their alleged role in the 2015 haze crisis are still underway. Legal action at the International Court of Justice is also difficult, as Indonesia must agree to the case being heard.

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