Who Is Amir Shokeen? Influencer Calls Tripura Youth 'Chinese', Kiren Rijiju Says 'Evil Man Will Be Punished'

Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen has apologised with folded hands after a viral video allegedly showed him mocking a youth from Tripura as "Chinese".

The clip drew sharp condemnation from Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and leaders across party lines.

In a fresh video, Shokeen said the original clip was meant as humour and that he did not know Tripura was a state.

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Rijiju reacted on X late on Wednesday, sharing a clip from the video. "This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," he wrote.

The video shared with his post shows the youth being called "Chinese" and being asked if he is the president of a neighbouring country.

Saha has reportedly directed the state's DGP to coordinate with Delhi Police. A complaint has been lodged with Tripura Police alleging racial harassment, cyberbullying and derogatory remarks against the state's indigenous communities.

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Rajya Sabha MP James K Sangma has separately written to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar seeking an FIR. His letter, dated October 20, cites Sections 196 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. If the youth is confirmed to belong to a Scheduled Tribe, it also cites Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sangma asked that digital evidence be preserved and that the Delhi Police unit for Northeast people, SPUNER, ensure the youth's safety, privacy and dignity. He referred to the death of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun in December 2025.

In his apology video, Shokeen said: "As you know, I had made a video about Tripura. It was a humorous video. But if any brother from Tripura was hurt by it, I am once again folding my hands and apologising."

He added: "Please forgive me. I have apologised to the CM too, who has tweeted. I have made a mistake. I have small children."

Shokeen said he had made over 2,000 videos and never hurt anyone, adding: "I take Hindus, Muslims, all communities along. Brotherhood is above everything." He said he was ready to apologise before the community "in every way".

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