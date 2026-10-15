Mumbai Property Hunt: Rs 6 Crore Budget For A 3 BHK Leaves Reddit Debating Best Areas

A Reddit post seeking recommendations for a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai, with a budget of Rs 6 crore, sparked a discussion on the platform about property prices, apartment sizes and the city's most desirable neighbourhoods.

The post, titled 'Best neighbourhood for buying a 3BHK worth 6CR', was shared on Wednesday on the r/mumbai subreddit. The person stated that they were beginning their house hunt but did not want to follow the traditional approach.

The buyer stated that they had been living in Mumbai's suburbs for the past five years and wanted recommendations for nearby neighbourhoods. They said that they were looking for a 3BHK apartment measuring approximately 1,800 square feet or more.

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The original post did not specify the buyer's workplace, family requirements or preferred commute. These missing details became relevant to the discussion as commenters pointed out that the best neighbourhoods would depend on the buyer's individual circumstances.

The discussion featured suggestions ranging from Bandra East and Santacruz West to Matunga, Chembur, Powai and Ghatkopar East, with commenters disagreeing over which locations could offer the best value within the stated budget of Rs 6 crore.

Bandra East and Santacruz West were among the first neighbourhoods recommended by Reddit users. However, one commenter stated that a 3BHK apartment in these premium locations could measure around 900 square feet and cost approximately upwards of Rs 4.5-5 crore.

The same commenter also argued that finding a home measuring 1,800 square feet or more in these areas within Rs 6 crore could be difficult, estimating that such properties might cost between Rs 8.5 and 9 crore. The commenter explained that their assessment was based on the fact that they were helping a friend search for a 3BHK in Andheri and neighbouring areas.

Another user, who said that they live in Santacruz, disagreed with the previous user's assessment and stated that property prices were not as high as other commenters were suggesting.

Matunga emerged as another suggested location, with one user describing it as a personal favourite. However, the discussion also included concerns about finding a sufficiently large apartment within the budget, particularly in newer developments.

Other recommendations included Khar, the Diamond Garden area in Chembur and the Sewri-Wada belt. Lodha Azuro in Byculla and ICC Dadar were also mentioned as possible options to consider.

One commenter suggested Powai as a potential option, stating that a 3BHK apartment measuring approximately 1,100 square feet could cost around Rs 6 crore in the area.

Ghatkopar East was recommended for its residential developments and connectivity. A commenter pointed out access to the Eastern Express Highway, metro and railway stations, BEST buses and auto-rickshaws, while also warning about traffic congestion and crowded roads.

Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai was suggested as an alternative, although commenters questioned whether moving outside Mumbai would be necessary if the buyer has a Rs 6 crore budget.

The debate reflects the challenge of balancing location and apartment size in Mumbai's residential market.

The Reddit discussion did not establish which neighbourhood the buyer finally chose. Instead, it highlighted a central question for Mumbai home buyers - whether to prioritise a premium address or look farther for a larger apartment within the same budget.

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