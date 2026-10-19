Mumbai AQI Today: Smog Blankets City, What Does Unhealthy Air Quality Mean for Your Health?

Mumbai woke up to hazy skies on Monday as a thick layer of smog blanketed parts of the city. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation showed haze hanging over the area, reducing visibility and obscuring the surrounding skyline.

At 12 pm, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 161, placing it in the ‘unhealthy' category as reported. The city's air quality has deteriorated over the past few days, with low wind speeds allowing pollutants to linger close to the ground.

Mumbai AQI Today: What the Latest Data Shows

Mumbai's air quality has fluctuated in recent days, with the overall AQI showing a steady rise. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, the city's average AQI stood at 127 on Sunday, October 18, compared with 120 on Saturday and 99 on Friday.

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Several areas across Mumbai recorded pollution levels higher than the city average, indicating that air quality varied across neighbourhoods.

Andheri East, Anushakti Nagar, Bandra East, Bhandup West, Borivli East And West, Chembur, Colaba, Deonar, Hindu Colony, Kandivli East, Juhu, Mahalakshmi, Kurla, Mahim, Malad, Mazgaon, Mulund, Sewri, Sion, Worli among other areas reported unhealthy AQI.



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Independent weatherman Rushikesh Agre, who often posts about city's weather conditions, said that many factors are playing a role, but from meteorological aspects, the temperature inversion is the primary factor for Mumbai AQI making it from bad to worse.

"All the pollutants are getting trapped over the city's atmosphere & shall improve in coming week," he added.



Why Is Mumbai Experiencing Smog?



Weather conditions are one factor affecting Mumbai's air quality. Low wind speeds can prevent pollutants from dispersing, allowing dust and emissions to accumulate near the surface.

Construction activity, road dust and vehicle emissions also contribute to pollution in the city.



The combination of these sources and unfavourable weather conditions can lead to hazy skies and higher particulate matter levels.The situation is drawing attention as Mumbai heads towards the winter months, when changing weather conditions can make it harder for pollutants to disperse.



How Does Poor Air Quality Affect Health?



Exposure to polluted air can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and may cause coughing or breathing discomfort.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can enter deep into the lungs. Children, older people and those with asthma or other respiratory and heart conditions may be more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Residents can reduce prolonged outdoor exertion when pollution levels are elevated, particularly near busy roads and construction sites. People experiencing breathing difficulties should seek medical advice.



The smog seen over Bandra Reclamation is another reminder of Mumbai's ongoing air pollution concerns. While AQI readings vary across the city, recent data points to a deterioration in air quality over several days.

Weather conditions may influence how long the haze persists, but reducing road dust, construction pollution and vehicle emissions remains important for improving the city's air quality.

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