Midnight Horror In Gwalior: Truck Rams Into Devotees Outside Temple, Leaves 12 Dead

At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured after a truck ran over devotees near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday.

The truck, carrying paddy, broke through police barricades before losing control and crashing into the temple's outer wall and gate. The accident took place amid increased pilgrim movement during Navratri. Reports indicate that the victims were among the devotees travelling to the temple for worship.

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According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh, the truck was carrying paddy and was approaching the Sheeta Mata Temple from the Chhinor side. The road leading towards the temple had a steep slope, and the movement of heavy vehicles is reportedly restricted there.

The SSP stated that the truck had been stopped near the barricades at around 1:30 am but broke through them before losing control and moving downhill. It subsequently struck the temple's outer wall and gate while running over devotees who were on the road. Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, Singh stated.

According to the SSP, 39 people were taken to the hospital following the accident, of whom 12 died. Five to six people were critically injured and had sustained multiple injuries including fractures, while the remaining patients suffered comparatively minor injuries and were receiving treatment, Singh told ANI.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan stated that authorities were investigating how the truck managed to enter the road despite a stopper and a police checkpoint being in place.

An RTO team was sent to inspect the truck mechanically and determine whether a technical fault contributed to the incident. The Collector added that medical teams were conducting CT scans and X-rays to assess the injured and guide their treatment.

An eyewitness quoted by ANI alleged that the truck was overloaded and said that it struck people and roadside shops.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the investigation are awaited.

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