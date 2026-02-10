JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key: What Candidates Should Check Before Results

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer key for Session 1 today. The final answer key will be available in PDF format, and candidates will not need login credentials to access it. It will be hosted on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After the release of the provisional answer key on Feb. 4, candidates could raise objections until Feb. 6 by paying Rs 200 per question. The agency has compiled the final answer key after reviewing the challenges. Authorities will use this key to prepare the results.

Using the marking scheme of plus four marks for each correct answer and minus one mark for each incorrect multiple-choice question, candidates can calculate their expected raw score once the final key is released. The agency will declare results using NTA scores instead of raw marks — NTA score refers to percentile-based normalisation used to adjust for differences in difficulty across shifts.

How the final answer key is prepared

Once subject experts verify that challenges raised by candidates are valid, officials revise the answer key. The final results are prepared and declared based on this revised key.

Follow these steps to download the final answer key

Step 1 : Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the relevant link available on the homepage.

Step 3 : The JEE Main 2026 final answer key will appear in PDF format.

Step 4: Review the answers to calculate your raw score.

The JEE Main score acts as the qualifying requirement for JEE Advanced and forms the basis for admission to NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Candidates seeking to improve their scores can appear for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, scheduled from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

The final answer key will also indicate if any questions have been dropped. As per rules, candidates receive full marks for all dropped questions. Since the agency will rely only on the final answer key to prepare Session 1 results, candidates should review it carefully.

