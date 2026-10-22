India Targets 2-3nm Chip Design As Students Develop Over 325 Chips, Says PM Modi

India is working towards designing advanced 2-3 nanometre (nm) chips, with the government focused on strengthening the domestic talent pool and providing facilities to support the effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the NDTV World Summit 2026.

Addressing the summit on the theme 'A World Between Orders', PM Modi said students at Indian academic institutions had already designed more than 325 chips, highlighting the country's growing capabilities in semiconductor design.

“Indian engineers are working to design 2-3 nm chips in India. And to strengthen the talent pool, all facilities are being provided,” Modi said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The remarks come as countries seek to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystems, with advanced chips playing a critical role in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and other emerging technologies.

ALSO READ: NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Targets Congress, Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Failed Product'

Modi also pointed to a broader shift in India's role in the global technology landscape, saying the country was moving beyond its traditional identity as a provider of support services towards higher-value work in engineering, analytics, product development and AI.

More than half of the world's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are located in India, he said. These centres, established by multinational companies to manage technology, research and other business functions, are increasingly taking on work that goes beyond conventional back-office operations.

“The world which was trusting India's manpower is trusting India's mind power. Therefore, we are not just working as a back-office but also as a brain-office,” Modi said.

The prime minister also cited the creation of nearly 1.5 lakh patents in a year and 70 lakh jobs as indicators of India's changing economic and innovation landscape. He described the country as one of the leading players in digital technology and startups, while reiterating that India remained the world's fastest-growing major economy.

“When India's economy becomes stronger, it gives the world an assurance of prosperity,” he said.

Beyond technology, Modi highlighted initiatives aimed at expanding domestic manufacturing and economic participation. He cited investments of around Rs 5,000 crore under the pharmaceutical production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, with more than 40 projects having commenced operations.

ALSO READ: India-UAE Trade Crosses $101 Billion; Both Nations Target $200 Billion By 2030

The programme, he said, was helping build domestic capabilities in key pharmaceutical inputs, including active pharmaceutical ingredients.

He also reiterated the government's ambition to create six crore Lakhpati Didis, referring to women associated with self-help groups who achieve an annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh.

Modi linked these domestic priorities to India's wider international role, saying the country had supplied vaccines and medicines to more than 100 countries during times of need.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.