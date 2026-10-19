Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Kohinoor Square; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel at the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building in Mumbai's Dadar area on Monday morning, officials said.

The building is located opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

So far, there were no reports of any casualties, a civic official said.

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The fire was confined to the kitchen of a hotel on the first floor of the high-rise, the official said based on preliminary information.

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The fire brigade received information about the blaze at 9.18 am. Four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were then rushed to the spot, the official said.

Police, personnel from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, PWD, health, ambulance and ward staff were also mobilised, he added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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