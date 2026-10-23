Female Doctor Slapped By Man In Maharashtra In Front Of Policeman, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A shocking incident has come to light wherein a female doctor Shraddha Bhumre was attacked in Wardha, Maharashtra, in front of a police officer. The incident was caught in camera and CCTV footage shows the that a man was brought to a primary health centre in Maharashtra's Wardha district for a medical examination. The incident took place at the Talegaon Shyamjipant Primary Health Centre on Thursday evening, according to reports.

The female doctor assaulted at the government health facility was performing official duties. Reports suggest that the accused has been identified as Qadir Ali Razzaq Ali, who was escorted to the health centre for a mandatory medico-legal examination before being produced in court.

Footage of the incident, soon went viral on social media shows the accused standing near the doctor while she is completing necessary formalities and documentation, when the man suddenly slaps the doctor. The police officer standing beside him immediately intervenes and restrains the accused by pulling him away from the doctor. The video sparked widespread criticism, particularly over the safety arrangements for medical professionals examining individuals brought for medical examination by police.

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Wardha District Health Officer Swapnil Bele was quoted as saying that police informed him that the accused was involved in a separate case concerning an alleged blade attack on a woman.

The incident has triggered resentment among government medical officers, with members of the medical fraternity demanding stringent action against the accused and more protection for healthcare workers across the country.

Representatives of the Gazetted Medical Officers' Association met Wardha District Collector Vanmathi C and submitted a memorandum condemning the assault.

The association also raised questions about the conduct of the police personnel accompanying the accused, alleging that adequate precautions had not been taken to prevent the attack.

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Doctors warned that outpatient department services could remain suspended until their demands were addressed.

Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested and police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra's legislation protecting healthcare professionals from violence.

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