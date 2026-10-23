Mumbai FDA Crackdown: Best Canteen In Borivali, Instakart Services In Bhandup Lose Licences After Inspections

As part of its ongoing efforts to enforce food safety regulations across Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the operating licences of two establishments in Mumbai following inspections that identified violations of prescribed safety standards.

The establishments facing action are M/s Best Canteen, located near the Sai Ashram Bus Stop in LIC Colony, Borivali West, and M/s Instakart Services Private Limited, based in Bhandup West. The action forms part of the state FDA's enforcement drive to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene requirements.

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The FDA's action follows inspections conducted at food establishments and storage facilities as part of its efforts to identify violations of food safety regulations. The department's press note stated that the licences of the two Mumbai establishments had been suspended over serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

The FDA listed several violations identified during its wider enforcement drive, including unhygienic kitchen and drainage conditions, rusted racks and utensils, the mixing of returned pav with fresh pav, incomplete temperature records, the absence of medical fitness certificates for workers and the unauthorised use of food colours in sweets.

However, the press note did not specify which of these violations were individually found at Best Canteen or Instakart Services Private Limited.

The department's action against the two establishments comes amid a broader statewide inspection drive targeting food safety violations. Across Maharashtra, the FDA seized approximately 35.547 tonnes of food stock valued at Rs 79.97 lakh during the drive.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, officials seized 32.639 tonnes of food stock from five locations, with the seized material valued at more than Rs 65.80 lakh. In the Nashik division, 2,908 kg of spices and ajwain were seized from two locations, with an estimated value of Rs 14.16 lakh.

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The FDA has reiterated the importance of maintaining prescribed hygiene standards, following food safety requirements and ensuring that food-related businesses comply with applicable regulations. The enforcement drive is aimed at identifying violations and preventing practices that could compromise food quality and public health.

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