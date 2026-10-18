Did Chinese Agents Pose As Academicians To Allegedly Target Army Officer's Wife? What We Know

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against the wife of a senior Army officer for allegedly collecting and sharing sensitive information with individuals suspected of links to foreign intelligence agencies, including China.

Investigators suspect the individuals approached her while posing as academicians and gradually introduced defence-related subjects into their interactions, according to NDTV.

The woman, a Telangana resident currently living within the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu, allegedly came into contact with the suspected operatives through academic writing assignments.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read | Delhi Couple Arrested Over Links To Pakistani Espionage Network: Key Details So Far

According to preliminary intelligence inputs, she was initially asked to write articles on environmental issues and geopolitics before being directed towards subjects with strategic and operational implications.

Investigators are examining whether the assignments were part of an attempt to obtain sensitive information under the guise of legitimate academic work. Sources described the alleged approach as an “intellectual trap”, though the circumstances and extent of the suspected information transfer remain under investigation.

The case came to the attention of authorities after a source alleged that the woman was involved in the clandestine collection, possession and transmission of sensitive documents, photographs and electronic data. The allegations are being investigated for their potential implications for national security.

Police inputs also refer to the suspected transmission of information through encrypted communication channels to individuals allegedly associated with foreign intelligence agencies. China and other foreign countries have been mentioned in the case, but investigators have not publicly established the extent of any information transfer.

Also Read | Army Captain To Face Action? Proposal To Partner At Nashik Passing-Out Parade Sparks Buzz - Video

An FIR has been registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station as FIR No. 290/2026 under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act deals with espionage-related activities, while Section 5 addresses wrongful communication and the handling of protected information.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not disclosed the precise nature of the documents allegedly involved, the identities of the suspected foreign contacts or whether any searches resulted in recoveries. Investigators are also trying to establish how the woman first came into contact with the individuals under scrutiny.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.