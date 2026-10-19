Behind FSSAI's Fructose Crackdown: How Early Sugar Exposure Harms Infant Metabolism

India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has proposed banning the addition of sucrose and fructose to food products meant for babies aged up to six months as part of efforts to strengthen infant nutrition standards and limit early exposure to added sugars.

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, was published in the Gazette of India on October 16, 2026.

Under the proposed amendment, manufacturers would not be allowed to use sucrose or fructose as ingredients in products intended for this age group.

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The proposal aims to ensure that infant nutrition products meet age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with a particular focus on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life.

Why FSSAI Wants To Change The Existing Rules

The existing regulations prescribe nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth to 24 months of age.

Under the current rules, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates. Sucrose and fructose, however, may be added when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) now wants to tighten these provisions by prohibiting the addition of sucrose and fructose altogether in products meant for babies up to six months old.

In its proposal, the regulator highlighted the importance of appropriate nutrition during the first six months of life, a critical period for healthy growth and development.

What Are Sucrose And Fructose?

Sucrose is the scientific name for table sugar. It occurs naturally in various fruits, vegetables and grains, but is also added to processed foods such as baby food, candy, ice cream and breakfast cereals. The sucrose used in processed foods is commonly extracted from sugar cane or sugar beets.

Fructose is another type of sugar found naturally in fruits, honey, agave and most root vegetables. It is also commonly added to processed foods in the form of high-fructose corn syrup.

The proposed amendment specifically targets the addition of these sugars as ingredients in food products intended for babies aged up to six months.

How Added Sugars Pose A Risk To Infant Health

The proposed restrictions are part of broader public health efforts to limit early exposure to added sugars, which are associated with dietary risk factors for childhood obesity and other health problems.

The move also aligns with public health recommendations that promote exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a baby's life.

Some reports suggest that the potential health risks associated with excessive sugar intake among young children.

These include dental problems such as tooth decay and cavities, along with longer-term concerns such as childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes associated with insulin resistance.

By strengthening standards for infant nutrition products, the proposed amendment aims to encourage appropriate feeding practices and ensure that manufacturers formulate products according to the nutritional needs of young infants.

FSSAI Invites Public Feedback On Draft Rules

The draft notification has been published for public consultation, with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days of its publication in the Official Gazette on October 16, 2026.

The regulator will consider the representations received during this period before finalising the amendment.

The proposed restrictions will become part of the regulatory framework only after the amendment has been finalised and officially notified. Until then, the proposed ban on adding sucrose and fructose to products intended for babies up to six months remains a draft provision.

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By tightening the rules on infant nutrition products, FSSAI aims to limit the exposure of babies to added sugars during an important stage of growth and development.

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