Air India Flight Scare: Frankfurt-Delhi Dreamliner Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur; What We Know

An Air India international flight from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday after information about a possible bomb on board triggered a security alert. The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, according to a report in PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told Ithat airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the Frankfurt-Delhi flight following a bomb threat.

The pilot contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission to land at a nearby airport as a precaution. ATC and security agencies were alerted after the bomb-related information emerged during the flight.

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After landing safely at Jaipur, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay away from the main apron in accordance with security protocols. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken to an emergency holding area in the airport terminal, a report in Udaipur Kiran said.

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Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspected the aircraft and passengers' belongings. Sniffer dogs were also deployed. The checks covered the aircraft cabin, baggage hold and passengers' bags.

The report said the flight was being operated under an arrangement involving Vistara and Air India. An official statement from Jaipur Airport authorities or airline management is awaited.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had also not issued a detailed official statement, according to the report. The investigation is expected to establish how the bomb-related information was received and whether it was a false alarm. The aircraft's onward journey to Delhi would depend on the completion of security checks and the necessary clearance, the report said.

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