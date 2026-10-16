3 Young Keralites Dead, Neighbour Arrested: What Happened At A Germany Apartment?

Three young Keralites were killed in a suspected arson attack at their apartment building in Germany's Bochum early on Tuesday, with police arresting a neighbour on suspicion of murder. Investigators suspect the fire was deliberately started on the ground floor before spreading up a wooden staircase, the building's main escape route.

The victims were identified as Nova Sabu, 25, from Kattappana in Idukki; Anjali Sheela Joy, 25, from Kollam; and Sivin Johny, 26, from Kalady in Ernakulam.

All three had recently arrived in Germany. Sivin had been there for barely two weeks.

The fire broke out around 4.15 am local time at the multi-storey residential building on Poststrasse in Bochum's Hofstede district. Flames spread up the wooden staircase as thick smoke filled the corridors. Firefighters found the three bodies in a second-floor apartment.

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Five others were injured. One of them, reportedly a Malayali student, is in critical condition.

Police arrested a 41-year-old Romanian national who lived in the building. Investigators have ruled out a technical fault and suspect arson. Neighbours told police that residents had quarrelled the previous day, though any connection between that dispute and the fire remains under investigation.

The call that never came

For Anjali's family in Kollam, the first sign that something was wrong was a missed nightly call.

Her uncle Johnson said the family tried calling her when they did not hear from her on Tuesday.

“We called her, but there was no reply, though the phone was ringing,” he said.

A friend in Dubai then alerted them to the fire. By morning, news reports were naming Anjali among the dead.

“We have not yet received any official information from Germany,” Johnson said.

A relative living in Germany went to the building and confirmed her death with local police. Another nephew travelled from Austria.

Anjali, the daughter of Joy D and Sheela of Aswathi Nivas in Chemmakkad, Perinad, had left for Germany in July. A BEd graduate, she was working at a warehouse.

But going abroad had not been her first choice.

Prasanna Prayas, a ward member and relative, said Anjali had wanted a government job in Kerala and had repeatedly appeared for Public Service Commission examinations.

“She wrote the PSC exams multiple times, and when it didn't work out, she went abroad,” Prasanna said. “She used to say she wanted to work and live here. A government job was her dream.”

Back home, Anjali gave tuitions to children and served as a catechism teacher in her parish. Prasanna remembered her as active and talented.

“It is a huge loss for the locality and the parish,” she said.

Barely two weeks in Germany

Sivin Johny had reached Germany about a fortnight before the fire to pursue higher studies.

He was the son of Johny of Konnooran house in Thottakam, Kalady. His mother, Lizy, had died. His brother Salvin lives in Germany, while his sister Simi is in Ireland.

Nova Sabu had left Kerala on July 3 and was working part time as a gym trainer.

She was the daughter of KP Sabu, a retired police sub-inspector, and PN Jyothi, a public health nurse at the Chembakappara primary health centre. The family lives at Kochadattel house in Shanthigram, Erattayar, near Kattappana.

Families wait to bring them home

Efforts are now under way to repatriate the bodies.

Kollam MP NK Premachandran has asked India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, to expedite the return of Anjali's body.

PC Vishnunath, the MLA representing her constituency, said the government had begun the process in coordination with NORKA and the Indian Embassy.

Malayali associations in Germany are also assisting the families. Anjali's relatives said the groups had offered to bear the cost of bringing the bodies home once the official procedures were completed.

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