'Mantriji Aapko Shobha Nahi Deta': Rajpal Yadav Slams Minister Amid Daler Mehndi Controversy

Rajpal Yadav has reacted to the controversy involving Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal. The actor shared his views after the Punjabi singer was criticised during a cultural programme in New Tehri, Uttarakhand.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rajpal Yadav objected to remarks Subodh Uniyal made while addressing Daler Mehndi during the event.

He said using such language against a respected artist was inappropriate for someone in a public position.

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Rajpal also spoke about Daler's health. He said the singer does not drink alcohol and revealed that he has been unwell. The actor, who worked with Daler in Welcome To The Jungle, said that people are making efforts to help him recover.

While speaking about the singer, Rajpal also highlighted the importance of art. He said that art cannot be bought and should be respected. The actor added that positions of power can change, but art continues to hold its place. He concluded his message by extending his good wishes to Daler.

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What Happened At The Event?

The incident took place during the cultural evening at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday night.

During Daler's performance, Subodh Uniyal questioned the singer's condition and ability to continue with the show. The minister told him, “You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?” The comment appeared to suggest that Daler was intoxicated.

Later, while speaking to ANI, Uniyal explained his concerns about the performance. He said Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh to perform at the Navratri event and was expected to deliver a performance worthy of his stature.

According to the minister, Daler appeared disoriented and struggled to remain standing on stage. Uniyal also alleged that the singer was lip-syncing instead of singing live. The minister said he expressed his dissatisfaction because he felt the performance did not meet the expected standard.

Other Celebrities Support Daler

The incident has also drawn reactions from several members of the entertainment industry. Anupam Kher, Sona Mohapatra, Badshah and Mika Singh are among those who have spoken in Daler's support.

The episode has consequently sparked a wider discussion about the treatment of artists at public events, with Rajpal's comments adding to the voices questioning the manner in which Daler was addressed on stage.

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