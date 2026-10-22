Mahhi Vij Reveals Why She Refused To Take Alimony From Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali: "It’s His Hard-Earned Money"

Television actress Mahhi Vij got emotional on Bigg Boss 20 while opening up about her daughter Tara, financial independence and her decision to refuse alimony from her former husband, Jay Bhanushali. The actress revealed that she wanted to secure her child's future on her own and did not feel comfortable accepting her former husband's money.

During a recent episode of the reality show, Mahhi recalled her divorce proceedings with Jay and revealed that the judge had asked her four times to accept alimony. However, she stood by her decision, explaining that she wanted to manage her responsibilities independently.

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Mahhi Vij Says She Did Not Take Alimony From Jay Bhanushali

During the emotional conversation, Mahhi spoke about her life as a mother and how her daughter Tara remains her priority. She explained that she wanted to build a secure future for her child through her own efforts rather than depend on anyone financially.

“I am a single mother. I know how my day goes. Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, ‘You go out, you don't go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara'. My life revolves around my child. Do you know? I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child's life is secure,” she said.

“But still, I don't ask for money from anyone, neither Jay. I think it's his hard-earned money. I was standing in the court, and the judge asked me four times to take the alimony. I didn't take it. I have seen Jay has earned it,” Mahhi added.

‘He worked for 16 Hours': Mahhi Explains Her Decision

Mahhi clarified that her decision was not because Jay had refused to support her financially. Instead, she said she was aware of how hard he had worked throughout his career and did not want to claim the money he had earned.

“Not that he has asked me not to take anything. I know his entire locker is open for me. But still. I don't think so. He has worked hard. He has been standing on sets, working for 16-16 hours. It's his hard-earned money,” she said.

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Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's Divorce

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in January 2026 after more than a decade together. In their joint statement, the former couple said they would continue to support each other and prioritise the well-being of their children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

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