Fauzi Teaser Out! Prabhas Plays A Rebel Soldier Fighting British Rule

The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans. On the actor's 47th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Fauzi, unveiled his first look and released the film's teaser. The video offers a glimpse of Prabhas in a fierce, larger-than-life avatar, promising high-octane action and a story rooted in India's struggle for independence.

The two-minute-and-31-second teaser is set in the pre-Independence era and references a historic meeting between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler in Berlin during World War II. The reference hints at the historical backdrop against which the film's story unfolds.

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Prabhas appears to play a soldier based in Kolkata who is willing to go to any lengths to protect his motherland. Packed with blazing guns, intense action sequences and glimpses of his character's rebellious nature, the teaser introduces him as “India's biggest rebel soldier”, wanted since 1932.

His character appears determined to take on British rule, setting the stage for a gripping story of resistance, sacrifice and patriotism.

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Prabhas' Fierce Dialogue

One of the most striking moments in the teaser comes towards the end. Prabhas delivers a powerful dialogue in a voice-over that says, “Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi. Chheen kar (Hey, you Britisher, I will take your blood and freedom from you, too, by force).”

The line captures the rebellious spirit of his character, portraying a man who refuses to bow to colonial power and is prepared to fight for the country's freedom. Combined with the action-packed visuals, the dialogue sets the tone for Prabhas' defiant avatar in the film.

Along with the first look and teaser of the film, the makers have announced that the film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

“A Battalion Who Fights Alone”

Earlier in the day, the makers dropped another poster offering a glimpse into the film's period setting. The image featured a golden coin at the centre, with what appears to be Prabhas' portrait in a military uniform. The coin is surrounded by flames, while a British flag can be seen in the background.

The poster carried the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” hinting at the character's role and the film's military backdrop.

What We Know About Fauzi?

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is said to be a period action drama packed with patriotism, rebellion and intense confrontations. With Prabhas stepping into the shoes of a soldier, Fauzi appears to centre on a character whose fight for independence is as personal as it is political.

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The film, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, marks the acting debut of Imanvi Esmail, who plays the female lead opposite Prabhas. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Sajjad Delafrooz, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada in key roles.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film, with T-Series Films presenting the project. Mark your calendars! Fauzi is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2027. The film is being planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

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