Anupam Kher meets music legend back stage after one-of-a-kind concert in Sweden

Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a memorable encounter with legendary American musician Stevie Wonder after attending his concert in Stockholm, Sweden. The actor shared pictures from the evening on social media, describing the experience as a celebration of music, kindness and humility. Wonder performed at Stockholm's 3Arena on October 22 as part of his Songs in the Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour. Kher, who attended the show, later had an opportunity to interact with the celebrated singer backstage.

Taking to X, Kher posted photographs capturing moments from the concert, including a picture with Wonder. Other images and videos showed the actor enjoying the performance and the musician entertaining the audience.

In the post on X, Kher wrote: "What an evening it was in Stockholm yesterday. One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic. I don't think I can quite describe what it felt like to watch him perform so close!"

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The actor said the experience became more special when he met Wonder personally.

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"I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt," Kher shared.

"I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you," he added.

Wonder, widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians in contemporary music, has enjoyed a career spanning over six decades. A singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, he helped transform popular music through innovative arrangements, electronic instruments and socially conscious songwriting.

He achieved remarkable success early in life, topping the Billboard Hot 100 at just 13 with "Fingertips".

His extensive catalogue includes global favourites such as "Superstition", "Sir Duke" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You".

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Over his career, Wonder has received 25 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, alongside several prestigious cultural honours.

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