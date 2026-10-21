Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Says He's Been Advised To 'Rest And Recover', Takes Break From Writing

Amitabh Bachchan's health sparked concern among fans on Wednesday after revealing on X that he had been advised to take a break and focus on his recovery. The veteran actor did not share further details about his health but said he would be stepping away from his regular writing for some time.

Amitabh Bachchan took to X on Wednesday, October 21, and shared that he has been advised to take a few days off. The actor did not provide details about his health condition but said that he would be unable to write for the time being.

He wrote, “Aapologies .. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recover, so I'm not able to write anything ..”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The message came a day after the actor had mentioned on his official blog that he had also been asked to restrict his communication.

ALSO READ: Ektaa Kapoor Bids Emotional Farewell To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: "Some Goodbyes Are Hard"

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier given an update about his absence from his usual interactions with fans on his personal blog. While wishing his followers on Dussehra, the actor mentioned that he was currently taking a break from communication. He wrote, "First Dussehra greetings to all.. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation... so am not allowed to communicate.... do excuse... my apologies."

The veteran actor has not shared what led to the medical advice or provided any additional information about his health. He had also recently suffered a knee injury while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Amitabh Bachchan's Name Mentioned In Tiger Shroff Case

Amitabh Bachchan's latest update comes amid reports related to the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. Investigators reportedly believe that the men involved had also considered targeting other high-profile actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly concluded that carrying out attacks at the actors' residences would be difficult. They are also believed to have shared photographs and videos of locations they had surveyed with gangster Anil Pandit, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, seeking guidance on their next move.

Amitabh Bachchan's Work Front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel. He is currently working on filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows a group trying to protect a woman who is pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, Kalki, from the evil supreme god-king Yaskin.

Besides his film commitments, Amitabh Bachchan is also hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Dhurandhar Stars Take Over Kapil's Stage With Music, Comedy And Fun

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.