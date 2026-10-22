Allu Arjun Reviews Jailer 2, Hails Rajinikanth's Star Power And Says 'Only He Can Hit Rs 500 Crore Without Getting His Shirt Torn'

Allu Arjun has shared his review of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 after watching the film, praising the veteran actor's star power and his ability to draw audiences to theatres.

Allu Arjun took to X to review Jailer 2, praising Rajinikanth's screen presence, the film's commercial appeal and director Nelson Dilipkumar's work.

Calling the sequel “a true showcase” of Rajinikanth's “star power, swag & aura”, Allu Arjun wrote, “A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!”

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The actor also praised composer Anirudh Ravichander for his contribution to the film. “Brother… @anirudhofficial KILLED IT!” he wrote, while appreciating the artists, technicians and producer for their efforts.

Allu Arjun further praised Nelson, calling him “The Showman” and saying that the director had delivered “the coolest hit with a BANG!”

He ended his review with a special compliment for Rajinikanth, writing in Telugu, “Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn.” He also congratulated the entire team of Sun Pictures.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15 and has recorded a strong first week at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 582.45 crore worldwide in its first seven days.

In India, the Rajinikanth-starrer collected approximately Rs 317.20 crore in net earnings, while its domestic gross stood at around Rs 371.45 crore.

The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India during its opening week and has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.

Jailer 2 Cast And Story

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik are part of the cast, while SJ Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan join the sequel in new roles. Mohanlal plays Mathew, while Shiva Rajkumar appears in an extended cameo.

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays antagonist Dileep, while SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi and Jackie Shroff also feature in key roles. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film and is soon set to marry Kalanithi Maran's daughter Kavya Maran.

The sequel follows Tiger after he kills his corrupt son Arjun and dismantles Varman's idol-smuggling network, as he attempts to lead a peaceful life. However, new threats emerge, forcing him to protect his family while confronting the truth surrounding his son's death.

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