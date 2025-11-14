Minapur Election Results 2025: RJD's Rajeev Kumar Alias Munna Yadav Vs JD(U)'s Ajay Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Minapur, where a Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Janata Dal (United) contest is taking place. The RJD fielded Rajeev Kumar Alias Munna Yadav, whereas the JD(U) issued its ticket to Ajay Kumar.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Minapur voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Kumar Pushpendra of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Deenanath Prasad, Dharmvir Kumar Sharma of the Jagrook Janta Party, Ramesh Kumar, Sanjiv Chaudhri, Santosh Kumar and Tej Narayan Sahni of the Jan Suraaj Party. Shiv Kumar Yadav of the SUCI(C) was also on the ballot. These candidates were part of the contest alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Minapur was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.