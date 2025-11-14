Harnaut Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Hari Narayan Singh vs Arun Kumar — Who's Winning?

Harnaut Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates (Photo created by AI)
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the Harnaut assembly constituency results of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates. Check the results of the Harnaut assembly seat to find out which party’s candidate is ahead and by how many votes
Live Vote Counting
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Initial Trends Show NDA Taking Lead
The BJP, a constituent of the ruling NDA in Bihar, was leading in eight assembly seats as compared to two of the opposition RJD and two of the Congress. JD(U) were leading in four seats and LJPRV were leading in three, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website at 9.18 am.
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Initial Trends
As per the early trends, NDA leads on 93 seats; Mahagathbandhan on 63. Figures as of 9:04 am.
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting In Progress
EVM counting begins
Harnaut Election Result 2025 Live Updates
