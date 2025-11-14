Agiaon Election Results 2025: Mahesh Paswan Vs Shiv Prakash Ranjan — Who's Winning?
Agiaon went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 58.17%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Agiaon seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Mahesh Paswan and CPI’s (ML) Shiv Prakash Ranjan are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Agiaon constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Agiaon constituency is notable as a stronghold for the far-Left movement in Bihar. It is Reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
In the 2020 legislative assembly elections, Manoj Manzil of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation — CPI(ML) secured a massive victory, defeating the JD(U)'s candidate with a margin of 48,550 votes and securing an impressive 61.39% of the valid votes cast.
Manzil's term was cut short by his conviction in a legal case, leading to a 2024 by-election. The CPI(ML) successfully retained the seat, with Shiv Prakash Ranjan winning and continuing the party's dominance.
Mahesh Paswan is contesting for the BJP. The dominant parties are the CPI(ML)(L) (part of the Mahagathbandhan) and the JD(U) (part of the NDA), often with the BJP also contesting closely.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.