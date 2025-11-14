Agiaon Election Results 2025: Mahesh Paswan Vs Shiv Prakash Ranjan — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Agiaon seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Mahesh Paswan and CPI’s (ML) Shiv Prakash Ranjan are going head-to-head.

Agiaon went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 58.17%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Agiaon constituency: