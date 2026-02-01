Budget 2026 Shows Our 'Reforms Express' Powers On: Piyush Goyal To NDTV

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called the Union Budget 2026-27 "fabulous" and said that it would prepare Indians to grasp the opportunities that the future will present.

"It demonstrates that our reform express powers on," Goyal said in a conversation with NDTV on Sunday. "Ever since the Independence Day address of the prime minister, we have seen 350 reform measures."

The commerce minister said that it was reflective of the speed of change and the comprehensive nature of work being done by new India to face the challenges of tomorrow. "I would call this a Future Ready Bharat Budget," Goyal said.

He stated that the budget was preparing India to grasp the opportunities that all the measures are leading to including the free trade deals, and said that it gave "wings" for the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

When asked about the India-US trade deal, Goyal stated that it is making very good progress, and said he was confident that the two nations would strike a deal in the near future.

Goyal also spoke about planning for seven more high speed rail projects, favouring expansion across India simultaneously over going from one project to the next. "I think preparing ourselves for more corridors is in a way national service, more people will benefit from these corridors, we will expand our focus in South India," the commerce minister said.

"As the Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train starts, we will simultaneously start new corridors to give people the benefits fast," he added.

Goyal also stated that four new critical mineral zones are set to be developed, he described it as a "very forward leaning measure" to prepare India to be more self reliant and ensure our stake in global value chains are looked after.

