Budget 2026 Preview — Government Poised To Reinforce The Investment-Led Growth Cycle, Says Anand Rathi

The government is likely to balance gradual consolidation with continued emphasis on capex, manufacturing incentives, and ease of doing business, while containing revenue expenditure.

Revenue dynamics are expected to be meaningfully stronger in FY27 compared to FY26.
NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Anand Rathi expects the forthcoming Union Budget for FY27 to reinforce policy continuity rather than introduce major surprises. The macro-fiscal backdrop is materially stronger than a year ago, aided by improving revenue visibility, sustained buoyancy in non-tax revenue and a clearly articulated medium-term fiscal consolidation framework anchored to debt-to-GDP rather than the fiscal deficit alone.

On this backdrop, the government is likely to balance gradual consolidation with continued emphasis on capex, manufacturing incentives, and ease of doing business, while containing revenue expenditure.

The brokerage expects the FY27 fiscal deficit at ~4.2% of GDP (FY26: 4.4%), consistent with the glide path required to achieve a central government's debt-to-GDP ratio of ~50% (+/–1%) by FY31e. Notably, this consolidation path assumes nominal GDP growth of ~10% and does not materially constrain growthsupportive fiscal policy in the near-term.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Budget 2026 Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT


DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

