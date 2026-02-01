Budget 2026: Income Tax, Services, AI — Most-Used Words By Nirmala Sitharaman In Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, outlining the government's fiscal roadmap, sectoral allocations and reform measures.

A count of frequently used terms in the speech shows that the phrase ‘Income Tax' appeared the most, featuring 40 times. The word ‘services' was mentioned 34 times, while ‘AI', used as a standalone term, appeared 12 times.

The government's long-term development theme ‘Viksit Bharat' was referenced eight times during the address. The word ‘tourism' was also used eight times.

The term ‘infrastructure' was mentioned 15 times in the speech. The word ‘reforms' appeared six times, while ‘women' was referenced five times.

The counts reflect the focus areas highlighted during the Budget presentation, which covered taxation, services, technology adoption, infrastructure creation and social sector initiatives.

In comparison, the Union Budget 2025 speech recorded higher usage of certain fiscal and development-related terms.

The word ‘tax' was used 65 times in the 2025 speech. ‘Development' appeared 25 times, while ‘income' featured 24 times. The word ‘reform' was mentioned 28 times, and ‘investment' appeared 21 times.

During the interim budget session of 2024, the word ‘tax' was used 31 times, while the final budget of the same year recorded 68 mentions of the term.

Historically, the highest usage of ‘tax' between 2019 and 2025 came in 2020, when the word was mentioned 232 times. The word ‘income' appeared 61 times that year, and ‘development' featured 52 times.

The word ‘investment' saw its highest usage in 2019 at 45 mentions. ‘Infrastructure' appeared 57 times in 2021, while ‘capital' was used 43 times the same year.

