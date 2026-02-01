Budget 2026 And Women: SHEMarts Announced, Community Retail For Women Entrepreneurs, And More

The Union Budget 2026–27 has unveiled one of its strongest women‑centric interventions yet, with the launch of SHE-Marts, a nationwide network of community-owned retail outlets designed to support women-led enterprises. The initiative aims to help women transition from micro-credit based livelihoods to sustained entrepreneurship - a key next step following the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme.

According to the Finance Minister, the SHE-Marts will operate through cluster-level federations, providing market access, visibility, and institutional support to products made by women across rural India. The model will leverage innovative financing instruments to ensure these enterprises can grow beyond local markets.

Expanding Income Opportunities for Women Across Rural India

The government's objective is to strengthen the economic foundations of women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by giving them direct access to organised retail channels. The Budget places strong emphasis on helping women become owners and operators of enterprises, not just participants in community-based livelihood missions.

By formalising retail platforms at the community level, SHE-Marts are expected to reduce dependency on intermediaries, allowing women producers to capture higher value for their goods. This also aligns with the broader rural development strategy aimed at increasing household income, entrepreneurship, and local employment generation.

One Hostel in Every District

To address barriers faced by girls pursuing STEM and higher education, the Budget allocates funding to build one girls' hostel in every district, enabling safer accommodation and improving retention of women in advanced academic pathways. This measure directly tackles the dropout crisis among female students.

AYUSH, Handloom & Rural Livelihoods: Women at the Core

The Budget's support for the AYUSH sector, including new All India Institutes of Ayurveda and upgraded drug-testing labs, will particularly benefit women working in herbal, wellness, and traditional medicine enterprises. Similarly, the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative, aimed at boosting khadi, handloom, and handicraft sectors, strengthens employment for women artisans across rural India.

Divyangjan Women Get Access to Better Livelihood Support

Under the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana and Divyang Sahara Yojana, women with disabilities will benefit from custom training programmes and improved access to high-quality assistive devices through modern Assistive Technology Marts and PM Divyasha Kendras.

From entrepreneurship and skilling to healthcare access and education security, Budget 2026-27 places women at the centre of India's development vision. By combining retail empowerment through SHE-Marts, expanding care-economy jobs, improving health-sector employment, and strengthening educational infrastructure for girls, the government signals a holistic approach to women's economic and social upliftment.

