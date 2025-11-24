Tariffs No Dampener As India's Seafood Exports Surge, Thanks To Non-US Markets

The United States, which has traditionally been India's largest shrimp market, saw a 7.43% downturn in exports to $85.47 million.

"However, this shortfall was more than compensated by a spectacular rise in shipments to China, Vietnam, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the UK," the official said.

These gains indicated a diversification in export destinations as well as a structural shift in global sourcing trends, due to the fact that buyers in Asia and Europe are stepping up their sourcing from Indian suppliers for consistent quality and competitive pricing.

Exports of shrimp and prawn to China and Vietnam rose by 24.54% and 123.63% to $568.32 million and $261.67 million, respectively, during the seven-month period, the data showed.

Similarly, exports to Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the UK increased by 94.18%, 10.84%, 49%, 13.54% and 28.81% respectively, during the period.

Surge in marine products exports is primarily attributed to the healthy growth in shrimp and prawn, India's flagship marine segment, which recorded a 17.43% rise in April-October 2025, increasing from $2.64 billion to $3.10 billion, the data showed.

(With PTI Inputs)