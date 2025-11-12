ADVERTISEMENT
Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Saudi Arabia Minister Of Investment, Discusses Bilateral Investment Treaty
India stands as the second-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom ranks as India's fifth-largest.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih in New Delhi, and the two leaders discussed the Bilateral Investment Treaty.
"The two leaders discussed Bilateral Investment Treaty #BIT between India and Saudi Arabia, and also sought an early conclusion of the #BIT to unlock robust two-way foreign direct investment and to further deepen mutual cooperation," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
In fiscal 2024-25, bilateral trade stood at fiscal 41.88 billion, with Indian exports at $11.76 billion and imports at $30.12 billion.
