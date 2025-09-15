Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia-EU FTA Talks Enter Final Stretch, Major Issues Resolved
India-EU FTA Talks Enter Final Stretch, Major Issues Resolved

All major issues pertaining to India-EU FTA have been resolved, sources said.

15 Sep 2025, 03:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The Free Trade Agreement talks between India and European Union are in its final stretch, sources familiar with the matter have told NDTV Profit. (Photo Source: Unsplash)
The Free Trade Agreement talks between India and European Union are in its final stretch, sources familiar with the matter have told NDTV Profit.

All major issues pertaining to India-EU FTA have been resolved, the persons said. Both the sides are eyeing a comprehensive trade deal, but are not ruling out early harvest.

The countries may or may not have another round of negotiations.

On Sept. 8, NDTV Profit reported that the 13th round of negotiations over trade agreement between India and the European Union were held in New Delhi.

The key focus area of the talks were protection of some of the sensitive sectors. The Indian government had affirmed that all trade talks will proceed while keeping the best interests of the farmers in mind. It was reported earlier that both entities are targeting to finalise the trade deal by December 2025.

