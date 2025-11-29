CEA Flags Concentration Of Large, Well-Rated Companies In Bond Market For Raising Funds

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday flagged the concentration of large and well-rated companies in the bond market for raising funds, and said there is a need to enable mid-sized firms to access markets 'systematically and affordably'.

There is also a need to increase liquidity in the markets, and investors need to shed the tendency of holding papers till maturity, Nageswaran said.

The 'double-engine' of bond markets and bank funding will help provide the required financial support for a growing economy like India going forward, he said.

Amid wider calls for self-reliance in the economic sphere, the academician-turned-policymaker made it clear that domestic money should 'anchor' the funding in the Indian debt markets, and foreign flows should 'complement' it.