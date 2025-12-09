8th Pay Commission: Who Will Benefit, When Will New Salaries Be Disbursed And More — Key Updates

Around a month after the 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted, the government shared key updates related to the salary and pension overhaul.

While replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the total count of central government employees presently stands at 50.14 lakh, and pensioners add up to approximately 69 lakh.

The government was also asked about the allocation of funds for the 8th Pay Commission. In his response, the MoS Finance said the timing of implementation and the required funding will be determined later.

“The government will make appropriate provision of funds for implementing the accepted recommendations of the 8th CPC. It will devise methodology and procedure for formulating its recommendations," he said.

The minister, earlier, clarified that the 8th Pay Commission has already been constituted, and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were officially notified on November 3, 2025, through a resolution by the Ministry of Finance.